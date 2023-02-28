Nissan is recalling 712,458 Rogue and Rogue Sport crossover SUVs for a key fob that can collapse while in the ignition, and inadvertently shut off the engine while in motion, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.

The issue encompasses base S models equipped with a jackknife style key that flips out of the key fob with a button push. Over time the pivot holding the key blade in place could weaken, and the weight of the attached fob could force it to rotate downwards and collapse. In that position, the driver could brush against it and turn the ignition to the off position, shutting down power to the engine while in motion.

The recall affects the 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport small crossover as well as the 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue compact crossover. Vehicles manufactured after these dates use a pushbutton ignition, as do upper trims of the Rogue Sport and Rogue. Those vehicles are not affected.

Nissan expects to notify owners of the remedy in early March, with repairs happening this summer. In the meantime, Nissan advises owners to remove any accessories or keychains from the fob, and to use the key in the “non-folding orientation.” It’s OK to use the fob as long as the key blade remains in the open position.

Once parts are available, Nissan will place a spacer in the key fob that prevents the key blade from collapsing. When the car goes in for service, a rental car will be made available upon request. Nissan may cover the towing expense up to $200 as well. The fix will be made free of charge. For more info, contact Nissan’s customer service at 1-800-867-7669, or visit Nissan’s recall website.

