Shelby American has finally launched an electric vehicle, one based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

Shelby’s version is available as an upgrade package for Mustang Mach-E GTs from the 2021-2023 model years, and the upgrade is being offered exclusively in Europe for now. It’s priced at 24,900 euros (approximately $27,500) and limited to 100 units—the number marking this year’s 100th anniversary of company founder Carroll Shelby’s birth.

The upgrade focuses on the styling and handling of the vehicle but leaves the powertrain untouched. That means the Mustang Mach-E GT’s dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup spits out a stock 480 hp.

Actual mods include carbon fiber for the hood, splitter, side mirror caps, and door trim, plus custom lightweight wheels, a handling package that lowers the vehicle’s suspension, and a sound generator from performance exhaust company Borla. Shelby also adds a graphics package on the outside, and Shelby-badged items in the cabin. Also included with the upgrade is the addition of the vehicle to Shelby’s official registry.

2023 Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT

According to Shelby, the decision to launch its first EV in Europe was due to the stronger growth in EV sales there compared to the U.S., as well as the higher number of charging stations.

“It just makes good business sense for Shelby American,” Aaron Shelby, a Shelby board member and grandson of the company founder, said in a statement.

A Shelby-badged Mustang Mach-E GT may still make it to the U.S., and it may even come directly from Ford, if comments from Ford engineer Ed Krenz during the Mustang Mach-E’s launch in 2019 prove accurate. At the time Krenz said the company is looking forward to translating the Shelby name to an EV.

