Aston Martin teamed up with fellow historic British brand Brough Superior to launch the stunning AMB 001 superbike in 2019. On Tuesday, the two unveiled a new track-focused version at 2022 EICMA, an annual motorcycle show that takes place in Milan, Italy.

The new version is called the AMB 001 Pro, and its design takes inspiration from Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro track-focused hypercar. This focus has resulted in more power, more downforce, and less weight compared to the AMB 001.

The superbike is offered in a single specification, meaning all of them will feature a frame painted in Aston Martin Verdant Jade and accented with Photon Lime. Exposed carbon fiber will feature on the remaining surfaces, while the engine, a 1.0-liter V-twin, will be painted black.

AMB 001 Pro by Aston Martin and Brough Superior

The engine delivers a peak 225 hp, which is up from the 180 hp of the AMB 001. The extra power is courtesy of a revised engine with solid billet construction for extra strength and a new cylinder design with wet cylinder liners claimed to improve cooling.

The weight of the bike is approximately 386 lb, meaning the power to weight ratio is approaching that of a Formula 1 race car. Part of the weight-saving measures include a chemically etched aluminum Aston Martin logo, which is just 70 microns thick, or roughly 30% thinner than a human hair. It features on the nose cowl and tank.

Another key improvement over the AMB 001 is increased downforce, generated via a new spoiler and side wings at the front. These work together with side blades to help channel air over the rider. At the rear is a fin that acts as a stabilizer.

AMB 001 Pro by Aston Martin and Brough Superior

Performance figures for the superbike haven’t been released.

The AMB 001 Pro’s production is limited to 88 units, and build slots will likely go fast considering the original AMB 001 with a production run of 100 units was quickly sold out after its reveal. Pricing for the AMB 001 Pro hasn’t been announced but the original AMB 001 was priced from 108,000 euros (approximately $108,000).

Production will take place at Brough Superior’s plant in Toulouse, France, and deliveries are scheduled to start in late 2023.

