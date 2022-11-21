An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia.

Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.

Sargeant, 21, already drove for Williams during practice rounds at several grands prix in 2022 as part of the team’s young driver academy. The team announced in October he would have a seat in 2023 if he earned his Super License, which is a requirement for F1, and on Monday the team finally made it official with confirmation of Sargeant’s signing.

“It’s a huge honor and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing,” Sargeant said in a statement.

Sargeant fills the seat of Nicholas Latifi, who has left F1 now that the 2022 season has concluded. Sargeant’s teammate at Williams in 2023 will be current driver Alex Albon.

With the formal announcement of Sargeant’s seat at Williams, the 2023 driver lineup is now complete. Sargeant will be joined next season by fellow rookies Nyck de Vries, who joins AlphaTauri, and Oscar Piastri, who joins McLaren. Nico Hülkenberg is also set to return to F1 as a full-time driver with Haas. To make way for these new drivers, Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo, and Latifi are all leaving the sport, though some, like Ricciardo, have expressed a desire to return in future seasons. There are rumors Ricciardo is already close to signing a deal with Red Bull Racing for a reserve driver role. Schumacher may also end up as a reserve driver for Mercedes-Benz AMG, a team he has close ties with, one which is in need of a reserve driver.

Update: This article has been updated with confirmation of Logan Sargeant’s signing with Williams.

