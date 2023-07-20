Every Audi electric SUV has received the highest Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The safety award applies to all current model year Audi electric SUVs, including the 2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron, as well as the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron Sportback. The Q8 E-Tron models are updates of the E-Tron SUV and Sportback, which also got Top Safety Pick+ ratings as 2023 models.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

To earn a Top Safety Pick+ award, vehicles must achieve the highest “Good” rating in the IIHS’ updated side-impact crash test, and have automatic emergency braking systems that earn “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests. That’s in addition to high marks in all other crash tests, as well as above-average headlight ratings that are needed to earn the mid-grade Top Safety Pick award.

Launching as 2024 models, the Q8 family carries over all the good things —including the safety rating—from the previous E-Tron SUV and Sportback family, but with more driving range (Audi estimates 300 miles, although EPA ratings haven’t been posted) and somewhat sharpened handling. The E-Tron SUV was the first EV to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award, in 2019.

2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The Q4 family goes for practicality more than punch, and cost less than other premium EVs of similar size. Sharing VW’s MEB platform, the Q4 models are closely related to the Volkswagen ID.4, which has the same top safety rating.

There’s one other Audi EV, which likely won’t be rated by the IIHS. That’s the E-Tron GT, the only non-SUV in Audi’s current EV lineup, which is likely too low-volume to warrant the full battery of tests from the non-profit safety organization.

