AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with a clean-sheet design that will be revealed in April.

Ahead of the debut, the company has provided computed-generated images that clue fans in on what’s to come.

Founded in 1901, AC Cars is one of the U.K.’s oldest car companies, and it’s the company whose original Ace sports car was injected with V-8 power by Carroll Shelby to create the legendary Shelby Cobra in 1962. The Shelby was marketed as an AC Cobra in some markets, and recently AC started building replicas, some of them powered by batteries.

The new car will go by the name AC Cobra GT Roadster, and while it may look like the original it has been developed from scratch using modern technology and engineering processes. For example, it features an extruded aluminum chassis and a body made from carbon-composite materials, and the suspension has been developed in partnership with a professional racing team.

Teaser for AC Cobra GT Roadster due in 2023

The Cobra GT Roadster is bigger than the original Cobra. The wheelbase is 101 inches, or about 11 inches longer than the original, but the overall length has only grown by 4.3 inches, coming in at a total of 166 inches. The track is also wider, helping improve handling while also providing a tougher stance.

The car is also fitted with modern creature comforts such as power windows, automatic climate control, and an infotainment system with navigation. AC will also offer a long list of options, including carbon-fiber seats, leather trim, and a removable hardtop.

Power comes from a Ford 5.0-liter V-8, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. Peak output is 654 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque. With the curb weight expected to hover around 3,300 pounds, this much power should deliver 0-60 mph times of approximately 3.4 seconds, AC said. The top speed will be about 172 mph.

AC has yet to finalize pricing but said it is expected to be about 285,000 British pounds (approximately $342,000). The order books are already open, and the first deliveries are scheduled for 2024. Production will be limited, AC said.

