(Our Auto Expert) — The internal nickname for the 2023 Kia Telluride is the “Selluride,” which makes sense when they have to increase production to meet demand.

Kia made this one hard to beat, it’s thought-out packages, tons of standard features, and a bargain price. Even the top trims feel like brands that are twice the price.

The Telluride gets a fresh redesign for 2023. A new grille, redesigned headlamps, and a new bumper. Inside, you can’t help but notice the new all-digital instrument panel, with dual 12.3-inch screens serving as infotainment and gauge displays. Previously, luxuries like this were only observed in much more expensive cars. Kia is made standard with all trims, navigation, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Every Telluride has a naturally aspirated V-6 that makes 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. You get an eight-speed automatic transmission with an available all-wheel drive across the seven trims.

The Telluride can even do a little off-roading with eight inches of ground clearance and can tow up to 5500 pounds, perfect for a small camper or boat.

The craftsmanship is excellent, the interior is beautiful. The features we are all accustomed to and want are present. On the top of the trims, the SX-Prestige gets the most upgrades and add on’s. Nappa leather seats, head’s up display, heated and ventilated rear seats.

There is room for eight comfortably, even for the ones in the very back. It is perfect for road trips, available Harmon Kardon sound system, and when the rear seat is folded down, the Telluride can accommodate up to 35 carry-on bags.

Some of the other mid-size crossovers can maybe learn a thing or two from the new Kia Telluride.