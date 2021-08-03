Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits.

Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000.

Each month a different no-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Check the Auchinachie Facebook page each month to see what the next businesses is, and give them a like and a share!

This week’s non-profit: CHOW

Website – https://broomecouncil.net/chow/

The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW®), through its network of nearly 100 partner agencies (pantries, community meals and non-profit organizations), distributes over 175,000 pounds of food each month. Les Aylesworth is Director. CHOW® distributes over 2 million pounds of food each year.

Broome Bounty CHOW

Broome Bounty, a division of CHOW®, is Broome County’s only Food Recovery Program. Broome Bounty collects food that would otherwise be thrown away. Broome Bounty gets food from restaurants such as the Olive Garden and Red Lobster, from food suppliers like Maines Paper & Food and Willow Run Foods, schools, the area’s two major truck stops and a national food recovery program. This food is distributed to local community meal programs. To become a recipient of Broome Bounty food, the agency must be a 501(c)3 not-for-profit agency. The agency must provide prepared foods free of charge from a NYS Health Department certified kitchen.

How to Help – https://broomecouncil.net/chow/how-you-can-help/