Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, this month, The Crime Victims Assistance Center has been selected.

CVAC is a unique resource that offers a safe & welcoming environment for those who have been victims of or affected by crime. Their counselors and advocates provide free, trauma-informed supportive services with compassion to survivors. They also offer 24-hour support through their crisis hotline which can be contacted at (607) 722-4256 or via text at (607) 725-8196.

You can find out more information about the Crime Victims Assistance Center on its website.

You can find out more about Auchinachie Services Cares and how the program works by visiting their Facebook Page