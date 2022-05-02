Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Help Oneonta Cadet Flight, Civil Air Patrol receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares! Civil Air Patrol's cadet program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Through their experiences as Civil Air Patrol cadets, young people develop into responsible citizens, always ready to join with adult members in helping their neighbors when disaster strikes. They are on the way to becoming tomorrow's leaders!

