Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Catholic Charities of Broome County has been serving the people of Broome County for 85 years. According to their website, for one in seven people who live in Broome County, Catholic Charities is a lifeline.

Its mission includes;

Catholic Charities of Broome County is dedicated to caring for those in need while promoting human development, collaboration, and the elimination of poverty and injustice. We strive to empower those served to transform their lives in the spirit of God’s love and compassion.

We do this to demonstrate Christ’s compassion and respect for the dignity of everyone, and to challenge all to live their vocations by being models of service.

We fulfill this mission daily with a philosophy that recognizes and values the dignity and worth of each individual who we serve. We serve people of all ages, from all walks of life, people of all faiths and those who have lost faith. We serve those who come from other countries to seek refuge as well as people who have lived here for many generations. We help people who are unemployed, who have had their work hours cut or who have lost their jobs through extended illness. They are your neighbors, your family and your friends. And we provide immediate and thoughtful care. We live the words of Christ who tells us to love one another as I have loved you, as we feed the hungry and clothe the poor.

Our clients and families demonstrate their recognition and appreciation for the work that we do through the exemplary evaluations that we regularly receive from them.

Compassion and quality set the standard for the extraordinary diversity of services that we offer as we continually strive to be responsive to the community that we serve.

We achieve this success efficiently: 90% of our revenues go directly to client services.

Yet with increasing demands from a growing population of people in need within our community and shrinking government funding, Catholic Charities faces greater challenges than ever before in its history. These great challenges, however, present a great opportunity.

You can click on the above picture to go to the Auchinachie Services Facebook page to help Catholic Charities’ Children’s Summer Lunch Program, receive $1,000. You can click HERE to go to the Catholic Charities of Broome County’s Facebook page.