Help VINES: Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of June, VINES: Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments has been chosen.

The Grow Binghamton youth program provides meaningful employment for 25 youth (ages 14-21) for eight weeks during the spring, six weeks during the summer, and eight weeks during the fall. This program allows youth to build critical life and job skills while engaging them in creating greater food security for Binghamton residents. Youth participate in food production, from seed starting to distributing produce to Binghamton residents needing access to fresh, affordable food and building community gardens. In addition to their hard work that produces thousands of pounds of vegetables each year, youth learn soft skills such as accepting constructive criticism, communicating and working in a group, and being punctual and reliable.

To help reach the goal you can visit Auchinachie’s Facebook page

.

