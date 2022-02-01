Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

This month Auchinachie is helping Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church receive $1,000. You can help ” The Lord’s Table Community Meal” which is hosted by Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church receive a $1,000 by going to the Auchinachie Facebook

Since 1983 Sarah Jane Johnson Church has offered a free community meal known as “The Lord’s Table”. It is served on Tuesdays and begins with a brief, informal worship time. They welcome all who come, whether you are down and out, stretching your family’s meal budget, or just tired of cooking for 1 and eating alone.

You can learn more about the Lord’s Table at their website by clicking this line.

Check the Auchinachie Facebook page each month to see what the next business is, and give them a like and a share!