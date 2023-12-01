Help The Children’s Home receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!🌟

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of December, The Children’s Home has been chosen.

The Children’s Home partners with children, families, and communities to inspire hope, develop skills, and cultivate healthy relationships for positive futures. They provide programs offering care to children and families as well as coordination with schools and related community programs offering six areas of assistance:

-Behavioral & Emotional Health

-Therapeutic Intervention & Clinical Treatment

-Leadership & Development

-Physical Health & Wellness

-Community Outreach & Civic Engagement

-Academic Success & Career Readiness

To learn more about Children’s Home of the Wyoming Conference –> https://chowc.org/

To learn more about AUCHINACHIE CARES visit: –> Auchinachie Cares | Auchinachie Services https://ecs.page.link/eVDMG

To nominate an organization for the AUCHINACHIE CARES program, please message them directly.