Help Super Cooper Saves The Day receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of August, Super Cooper Saves The Day has been chosen.

In memory of Cooper Busch, Super Cooper Saves the Day is a non-profit organization that helps with financial support for local families impacted by childhood cancer. Specifically, children who have received treatment at Syracuse’s Golisano Children’s Hospital. Super Cooper spreads smiles and shares information and educates the community about Pediatric Cancer.

To help reach the goal you can visit Auchinachie’s Facebook page.