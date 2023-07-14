Help Stand With Me receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of July, Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training has been chosen.

Stand With Me is a program designed for Veterans with a mental health disability who wish to train their dog to become their Service Dog. They assist in obtaining a canine candidate for the program if they do not already own a dog. The process of going through this program is a therapeutic experience and positively impacts the quality of life for each veteran and their dog.

