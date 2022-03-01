Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

In honor of March being Women’s History Month, Auchinachie Cares is donating to Rise. Rise has been providing comprehensive Domestic Violence services since 1979. These services include a residential program, advocacy, and counseling. Their mission is to assist families who experience, or are threatened with domestic violence and to increase the community’s awareness of this pervasive problem. You can click here to learn more about Rise.

According to Rises’ Mission Statement, They are committed to the achievement of racial, ethnic, and cultural diversity within its workplace, which will, in turn, provide the delivery of culturally competent care to the clients they serve. We strive to create an environment of acceptance of individual differences as they understand that diversity among their workforce contributes to a unified and interdependent team that is aware and sensitive to the diverse values and needs of one another as well as their clientele. This understanding and acceptance allow the empowerment of individuals to develop in order that each of them and each of their clients can develop to their fullest potential.

The name has not always been Rise, In 1979 when the SOS Shelter opened it was simply a shelter for domestic violence victims. Over the past four decades, the organization has grown to be much more. If you would like to find out more information about Rise, you can follow the link below to their website.

RISE WEBSITE

