Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of May, the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier has been chosen.

MHAST is a private non-profit organization founded in 1927 and is the oldest continuously operating Mental Health Association in New York State. MHAST is a United Way agency and an affiliate of the National and New York State Mental Health Associations and we are one of 300 Mental Health Associations nationwide.

The organization is devoted to enhancing the lives of ALL community residents by improving their mental health and wellness. Their goals are achieved through advocacy services, educational presentations, prevention programs, information, and resource referrals. The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Inc. helps unite recipients of mental health services and their families with mental health professionals, service providers, and advocates to create collaborations, generate action, and combat the devastating stigma of mental illness.

You can visit the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier’s page to learn more about them and the Auchinachie Cares Facebook page to like the post and help them secure the $1,000!