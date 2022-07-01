Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome is a private not-for-profit dedicated to providing seniors nutritious, home-delivered meals and daily check-ins to ensure healthy independence! Learn more about them by clicking on the link to go to their website Meals on Wheels of Western Broome.

The way the program began in Broome County is in 1970 a local group of 17 women formulated plans to begin our MOW Program. The meals were prepared at the First Baptist Church in Endicott, NY. We had two routes and served 9 clients. Our Program moved to the Town of Union Hooper Annex Building in 1975. In 1996 MOW relocated to our current location in the Our Lady of Good Counsel school building, 705 West Main Street, Endicott, NY.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome serves around 160 clients per day on 20 daily routes. This requires about 220 volunteers of which 150 are utilized per week.

