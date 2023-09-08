Help Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of August, Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties has been chosen.

One out of every five residents of Broome and Tioga Counties has a literacy issue that negatively impacts his or her life. Literacy Volunteers of Broome/Tioga Counties’ mission is to assist adults in developing functioning literacy skills. This improves their ability to read, write, perform basic math functions, and computer skills, as well as to speak and comprehend the English language. Their service is provided at no cost to students and these services are kept confidential through a learner-centered approach that values and honors the individual student needs and goals.



To help reach the goal you can visit Auchinachie’s Facebook page.