Help Hope’s Closet receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of December, Hope’s Closet has been chosen.

Hope’s Closet makes clothing and accessories available to those in need. This program receives community donations for new and gently used men’s and women’s clothing. These donations are then delivered to those in need. There is no charge to the recipients.

To learn more about Hope’s Closet please visit their Facebook Page!

To learn more about AUCHINACHIE CARES visit: https://ecs.page.link/eVDMG