Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of April, Helping Celebrate Abilities has been chosen.

HCA, Helping Celebrate Abilities, has been providing services to the disabled population since 1947. What began as a small preschool for special needs children has grown into a much larger organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages. These programs include 15 residential group homes, 10 integrated preschool classrooms as well as respite, habilitation, counseling, employment, and self-directed services. HCA is a NYS Cerebral Palsy Affiliate as well as a United Way Member Agency.

HCA provides Children’s Services, Residential Services, Community Support Services along with Clinic/Therapy Services.

You can visit Helping Celebrate Abilities website to find out more about them and you can visit the Auchinachie Cares Facebook page to like the post and help them secure the $1,000!