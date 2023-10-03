Help Greater Good Grocery receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!🌟

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of October, Greater Good Grocery has been chosen.

Greater Good Grocery is the area’s first non-profit grocery store. Located in a food desert, Greater Good Grocery was founded as a community effort to provide access to fresh and healthy food to the Northside of Binghamton. They offer great products at an affordable price. Store profits go back into the community to provide support for other local charities and families in need. All are welcome to shop here and your purchase is a great way to give back!

To help reach the goal you can visit Auchinachie’s Facebook page.