Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, this month, Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program has been selected.

According to the GBEOP website, their mission is: Connecting business and education within the Greater Binghamton community to develop and inspire a dynamic workforce. With the vision of helping create a “talent pipeline” in our community through a business-education partnership. GBEOP recognizes that there is a link between workforce preparedness and our area’s economic competitiveness. GBEOP programs include The Broome Leadership Institute, Junior Achievement, and Building Bridges.

You can go to the GBEOP website to find out more about the organization. And to help them receive the $1,000 you can go to Auchinachie’s Facebook page below and click like and share the post.

Each month Auchinachie Cares supports a different organization, so be sure to check back and like the posts.