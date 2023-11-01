Help Endwell Community Chorus receive $1,000 from Auchinachie Cares!🌟

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, for the month of October, Endwell Community Chorus has been chosen.

Endwell Community Chorus is a group of 40+ adult volunteer singers who have been providing high-quality entertainment and an outlet for recreation to the community for 54 years. Past performances have included Highland Park, The Oakdale Mall, The CHOW Concert, The Council of Churches Thanksgiving Service, and their annual concert at Northminstere Presbyterian Church. They also perform at senior citizen centers and funerals. As we move into the holiday season, the Endwell Community Chorus is busy bringing holiday cheer to our community.

To help reach the goal you can visit Auchinachie’s Facebook page.