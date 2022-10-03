Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community, this month The CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation has been selected.

The CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance of $1000.00 to Triple Negative Breast Cancer patients during treatment. CARRIE -ON Breast Cancer Foundation also provides $500.00 scholarships to High School Seniors who are continuing their education in Nursing each year. To learn more about all they do, please visit their Facebook page linked below. Learn more about them: https://ecs.page.link/bL3vT

You can click on the above picture to go to the Auchinachie Services Facebook page to help Carrie-OnBreast Cancer Foundation receive $1,000.