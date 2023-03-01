Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, this month, The Binghamton Rescue Mission has been selected.

The Binghamton Rescue Mission began as an outreach service to homeless individuals on the streets in 2006 and opened its residence in 2010. Since then, numerous men have taken shelter here, many going on to lead more stable lives, find employment and reconnect with family.

The Binghamton Rescue Mission provides a residence for men who have experienced homelessness or are referred by local agencies. Whitney Place houses a 21-bed dormitory on the first floor, along with 11 single-occupancy rooms with a shared kitchen on the upper level. Additionally, we provide supportive, permanent, affordable housing in a nearby single-family home.

In August 2021, the Binghamton Rescue Mission opened its newest program, Whitney House. Whitney House is a three-bedroom, single-family home serving women who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness. The women residing at Whitney House receive guidance and care management from Rescue Mission staff and receive support from their peers. They are provided referrals to community services including job training and employment opportunities, life skills, spiritual counseling, and legal counsel. Together, the women at Whitney House set achievable life goals and can rebuild their lives in a safe and stable environment.

All residents are offered case management, employment resources, spiritual care, transportation to employment and important appointments, and other support services needed to move out of homelessness and into lasting life change. A case manager works with every resident to develop an individualized plan to set and achieve goals and lead a more stable, independent life. Residents shop for and prepare their own meals in a provided kitchen.

You can visit the Rescue Mission’s Website to find out more about them and you can visit the Auchinachie Cares Facebook page to like the post and help them secure the $1,000!