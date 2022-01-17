Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits.

Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000.

Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Check the Auchinachie Facebook page each month to see what the next business is, and give them a like and a share!

Right now, the Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade! Please donate if you’re able, your blood donation will meet a critical need to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

The Red Cross is offering these incentives to those that donate! Those who come to give in January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. Those who come to give blood by Jan. 31 will also be automatically entered to win a Big Game at Home package to enjoy an awesome viewing experience at home.

