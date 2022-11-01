Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community, this month The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter has been selected.

Currently, 410,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 million families and friends are providing care. Serving Greater Binghamton, and surrounding counties, the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter is here to help. They provide education and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout our community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and families.

You can click on the above picture to go to the Auchinachie Services Facebook page to help The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter receive $1,000.