Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for their great work in and for our community, this month, A Room to Heal has been selected.

A Room to Heal is the “brain child’ of two local mothers who wanted to make a difference in the Binghamton, NY area. One of the mothers learned first-hand what it means to have a seriously ill child when her son was diagnosed with leukemia. Thanks to a life-saving bone marrow transplant, her son is now leading a healthy, normal life. But both women felt passionate about the need for children to have a calming, peaceful, and uplifting environment in order to heal. Their passion led them to create this organization to help families and children suffering from critical illness. In 2006, A Room to Heal became incorporated and obtained its 501(c)3 non-profit status. It is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations, sponsors, and fundraising events.

A Room to Heal’s Hearts for Hope Event is January 27th, if you would like to learn more visit https://aroomtoheal.net/events/

Each month Auchinachie Cares supports a different organization, so be sure to check back and like the posts.