Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

Mothers & Babies is a recognized non-profit organization that has been serving our region for more than 25 years, striving to improve pregnancy and birth outcomes, and supporting the health and development of women, infants, and families. Their 8th Annual Fashion Gala is April 28th! The money raised goes directly to support the children and families in our community that need it most! Learn more HERE.

You can click on the above picture to go to Auchinachie Services Facebook page to help Mothers and Babies, received $1,000. You can click on the picture below to go to the Mothers and Babies website.