WATCH: Animal Adventures with Jordan, Corn Snake

September 25: The next species we’re featuring today is the Corn Snake.

This guy, his name is Cornelius, and they’re native to North America.

Often, farmers will find a Corn Snake in a corn field.

And it’s a wonderful symbiotic relationship because the Corn Snakes protect the crops, eating the mice and rats that would normally damage them.

Unique to Cornelius is his coloring because he is albino.

That means lacking all black-colored pigment, where normally in the wild, they’re going to be covered with black, brown, orange, yellow, and white colored pigmentation