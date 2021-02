BINGHAMTON, NY – As part of our salute to Maya Angelou, we are asking members of our local community to read selections from the late poet.

Tonight, we hear from M and T Bank Banking Officer LayKisha Hawkins, reading the poem “Just For A Time.”

Oh how you used to walk

With that insouciant smile

I liked to hear you talk

And your style

Pleased me for a while.

You were my early love

New as a day breaking in Spring

You were the image of

Everything

That caused me to sing.

I don’t like reminiscing