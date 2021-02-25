American Civic Association announces pop up vaccination clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another pop-up clinic designed to vaccinate underserved populations is scheduled for tomorrow in Binghamton.

The American Civic Association on Front Street in Binghamton will be administering 250 first doses from 9 to 4:30 tomorrow.

The focus is on immigrants, refugees, people of color and farm workers who fall within the current eligibility requirements for age, occupation or comorbidities.

Anyone who thinks they may qualify can call the ACA at 723-9419.

You must have a registered appointment to get vaccinated.