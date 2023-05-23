ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul has issued proclamations recognizing this week as Emergency Medical Services Week.

In Albany this morning, she and other state leaders honored those who died in the line of duty.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine was at the ceremony and has the story.

At Empire State Plaza in Albany, 8 fallen EMS members were honored for their service to their communities.

Of those 8 members, 6 died from illnesses related to September 11th. Among those honored was FDNY’s Richard Chatteron who passed away last March. His family was at the ceremony.

Rose Marie and Emily Chatterton, wife and daughter of Richard Chatterton.

“I know Ric got up everyday and he loved doing what he did. He lived it every day. This was his family and he said it all the time that his brothers and sisters in service were his second family and that he could never leave his people behind.”

Chatterton’s name joining more than 100 others on the EMS memorial. It was a ceremony of reflection and gratitude.

“Statewide emergency medical units respond to 4 million calls per year and they are answered by over 75,000 EMS professionals. Thanks to their courageous actions, countless others have been given another chance at life.”

Among those who spoke, was Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I as governor will continue to support everything you do and other ways I can help lift up EMT. Encourage more people to want to take part in this unique group of individuals.”

Included in this year’s state budget, is 8 million dollars to revitalize and strengthen Emergency Medical services.

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.