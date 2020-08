August 24: Meet Apple Jacks!

Apple Jacks comes to the Humane Society as one of many cats in a hoarding case.

All of the cats from the home are named after cereals (making them the “cereal cats”) and are about a year old.

For more information on Apple Jacks or to see his brothers and sisters, you can check them out at the Broome County Humane Society.

For more information on pet adoption you can visit CleartheShelters.com.