April 4 – Meet Ross and Chandler!

These sweet boys are also best friends! Ross and Chandler came in together with some siblings (Joey and Phoebe!) after being found as strays.

Joey and Phoebe have found new homes but these guys are still looking. They’re a bonded pair so they would need to go together, however, their adoption fees have already been paid.

Chandler is laid back and quiet while Ross is more outgoing.

They’re still pretty young as well, only about a year old.

If you’re interested in these sweet guys, they are up for adoption at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.