November 24: Meet Remington!

Remington is a 2 year old Boxer Whippet mix.

He’s a shy guy, he doesn’t really like men upon first meeting them but he’ll warm up.

Remington came to the shelter from an owner who could no longer care for him, and he’s ready to find a new home who can give him the love he needs.

Contact the Broome County Dog Shelter for more on Remington.