October 16: We have another kitten pair today!

Percy and Pavloska are brothers who are currently in foster care, but can be adopted out.

The pair is 8 weeks old.

Kittens at Evert Dog’s Dream are $50 each, with $35 returned when the cats are spayed or netured.

These guys don’t have to be adopted together, but it is a good idea to adopt kittens in pairs.

To get your adoption application in, you can visit Everydogsdream.org.