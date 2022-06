June 14th – Meet Zircon!

Zircon is a 3 year-old neutered male.

He is such a sweet boy, and will warm up to you without hesitation.

He is a soft and cuddly cat that will never leave your side and is just absolutely adorable.

If you’re interested in Zircon, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.