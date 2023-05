May 23rd – Meet Zelda!

Zelda is a 2 year-old spayed female cat.

Zelda is a very young, very fun, very cuddly, as you can see here, loves making biscuits, by the way. Can’t stress that enough.

She was found by Dunkin Donuts. So she has a little sweetness and she is just the perfect one waiting to be matching with her shining knight.

So if you’re interested in Zelda, she is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.