June 20th – Meet Zara!

Zara is a 2 year-old female dog.

She is a more dominant dog.

However though, she still is very, very loving though she just needs to be her own little princess in her own little world and hopefully you can give her that.

So if you’re interested in Zara, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.