November 23rd – Meet Viserys!

Viserys is an 10 year-old neutered male cat.

Don’t let his age fool you, he is still full of energy and also loves catnip.

Viserys loves to cuddle and play with his favorite toy as well.

If you’re interested in Viserys, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway