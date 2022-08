August 25th– Meet Vicky !

Vicky is a 10 week-old female cat.

She isn’t spayed so they recommend you come back and get her spayed in 5 months.

Vicky is a very friendly lovable cat who is a medium hair cat that many people love.

If you’re interested in Vicky, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway