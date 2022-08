August 19th– Meet Vera!

Vera is a 2 year-old spayed female.

She is a small tiger cat with beautiful emerald green eyes.

Vera had 5 kittens who are already adopted so we’re hoping that now its her turn.

She loves to be picked up and held and is great with kids and other cats.

If you’re interested in Vera, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway