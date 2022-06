June 8th – Meet Valentina!

Valentina is a 4 year-old spayed female.

She is beautiful Siamese cat, which are a rarity in shelters!

She can be a bit shy at first when meeting new people but she is very easy to have open up.

If you’re interested in Valentina, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.