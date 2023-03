March 7th – Meet Tippy!

Tippy is an 1 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a very energetic puppy.

Tippy is great with kids. She’s great with dogs and cats, we’re not so sure. But if you are interested in this energetic love bug Tippy,

If your interested in this energetic love bug Tippy, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway