September 6th– Meet Tippie!

Tippie is a 10 year-old neutered cat.

Tippie is more so on the older side but loves other cats. We aren’t sure how he is with dogs.

He is still very healthy and will run around and climb just like a young cat.

If you’re interested in Tippie, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway