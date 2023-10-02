October 2nd – Meet Tartar!

Tartar is a 9 week-old female cat.

As you can see, just like her siblings, super sweet, very affectionate, very cuddly.

Obviously a kitten her age loves to play, loves to run around, very energetic, very rambunctious. So an active household is definitely a must for these young guys.

She loves to play with other cats. So she’s just ready to find her perfect forever home.

So if you are interested in Tartar, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.