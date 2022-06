June 6th – Meet Taco!

Taco is a 2 year-old neutered male.

He has soft hair and the most beautiful eyes to match!

He is full of energy and great with kids, however he isn’t the best with cats or other dogs.

If you’re interested in Taco, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.